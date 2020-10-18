Salai Road overbridge to get retaining wall soon

Tiruchi Corporation plans to utilise Smart Cities Mission fund to construct a retaining wall along the Salai Road over bridge as a portion of the approach road was eroded on a rainy night in July this year.

Though the civic body has made temporary arrangements, the eroded portion is yet to be permanently repaired.

The right-side retaining wall and a part of the road overbridge on Salai Road leading towards Mainguard Gate caved in after heavy rainfall amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

While the civic body used concrete, sack bags and wooden pillars to strengthen the sides to avoid further damage, a permanent solution is yet to be made.

An official of the State Highways said that a proposal for reconstruction of the bridge had been sent to the State government for approval. Once the approval was given, funds sanctioned under a redevelopment scheme would be allotted for the construction.

The civic body, meanwhile, has decided to strengthen the soil and construct a retaining wall.

“About ₹2.5 crore under the Smart Cities Mission fund will be utilised to fix the wall so that the bridge can be utilised until the plan submitted for redevelopment is approved,” City Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said.

Since the damage to the overbridge, heavy vehicles, including buses ,are not allowed to travel on that route. A detour is taken via Karur Bypass Road to reach Mainguard Gate.

“What is usually a two-minute drive takes us at least 15 minutes due to the traffic on Karur-Bypass Road. The bridge was damaged amid the lockdown and the authorities could have repaired it before resumption of transport services,” R. Kalaivani, a commuter on the route said.