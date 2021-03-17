Salai Road overbridge closed for repairs

The road overbridge on Salai Road is closed to traffic due to repair work and road expansion undertaken by Tiruchi Corporation.
The structure developed cracks and, in August last, a portion of the road caved in after heavy rainfall. It was then closed for heavy vehicles.
Soon after the incident, the civic body made temporary arrangements. Sand bags were stacked up to provide stability and barricades erected to stop heavy vehicle traffic such as buses and trucks from plying on the bridge. Heavy sand erosion was detected along the parapet and the road caved in to about 50 feet, officials said.
The road was fully closed for traffic on Wednesday as excavation work began. “We noticed that there was loose sand that was still falling and could cause harm if vehicles continued to ply on the road. Until work is completed, only two-wheelers will be allowed on the stretch and four-wheelers must take a detour,” a senior corporation official said.
The work to widen and strengthen the bridge will be completed in a month, the official said.
City traffic police, meanwhile, have requested vehicles to use Karur Bypass Road, Chathram Bus Stand, Anna Statue and Periyasamy Towers roads to reach Bazaar area until the work is completed.
