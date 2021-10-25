Sakhi centre buildings inaugurated

Tiruchi

25 October 2021 19:40 IST

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday declared open, through video conference from Chennai, permanent buildings constructed for Sakhi, an one-stop centre for assistance to women and children facing assault and abuse, in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karur.

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment has established the centres to extend assistance, counsel and guide women and children, who are victims of domestic or sexual violence. The centres have been established in each district and function under the supervision of the District Collector. New buildings were being constructed for the centres at the government hospitals/government medical college hospital campuses.

A permanent building for the centre has been built at a cost of ₹48 lakh at the Nagapattinam Government District Headquarters Hospital. Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and other officials inspected the facilities at the centre after the inauguration.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhushankar and officials visited the centre at the Government Medical College Hospital campus and distributed sweets to mark the inauguration. In Tiruvarur, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan and other officials were present during the inauguration of the centre at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The Chief Minister also declared open the new building for Mayiladuthurai Sub Treasury constructed at a cost of ₹99.10 lakh. The ground plus first floor building has a plinth area of 1,535 square feet. Collector R. Lalitha inspected the building after the inauguration.