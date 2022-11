November 20, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

‘Sahasra Deepam’ was lit at Sri Kaatazhagiya Singar temple at Srirangam on the first Sunday of the Tamil month Karthigai. Arrangements for lighting of the lamps made of clay on the temple premises was made by the Srirangam-based Sri Maruthi Nanbargal Kuzhu. Devotees in good numbers visited the temple, lighted clay lamps in the evening, and offered worship to the deity on the occasion.

