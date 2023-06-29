June 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A two-day coastal security exercise christened ‘Sagar Kavach’ began in the coastal districts of Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur in the central zone on Thursday aimed at assessing the preparedness and alertness of the stakeholders involved in coastal security to thwart intrusion of terrorists through the sea route.

The joint exercise which commenced soon after the crack of dawn was done involving the respective district police, Coastal Security Group, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other stakeholders. As part of the annual exercise, surveillance was stepped in the coastal districts with police teams conducting vehicle checks at various check posts along the coastal belt.

The Coastal Security Group personnel sounded an alert to the local fishermen in their respective jurisdiction to inform them immediately in case they noticed movement of any suspicious persons in the coastal areas. The whole idea behind this exercise was to check the level of alertness of security personnel deployed in the coastal areas and the swiftness with which they respond swiftly in case of grave situation arising out of intrusion of terrorists through the sea route, said police sources.