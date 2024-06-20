‘Sagar Kavach’ security exercise carried out in coastal districts in central region

A two-day coastal security exercise, christened ‘Sagar Kavach,’ was carried out in the coastal districts in the central region on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the level of alertness and preparedness of the stakeholders involved in coastal security and in thwarting possible intrusion of terrorists through the sea route.

The exercise which commenced simultaneously in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts from the early hours on Wednesday went on till Thursday evening. Police sources said the Coastal Security Group (CSG) and the district police were involved in this joint exercise.

Checks were intensified in the coastal villages where surveillance was also stepped up to find out movement of any suspicious persons. CSG personnel carried out boat patrolling with the objective of finding out any suspicious movements in the sea.

The district police carried out vehicle checks at the check posts in the coastal districts to find out if there was any suspicious movement through land. The exercise was also to assess the swiftness on the part of the stakeholders in dealing with emergency situations, said police sources.

