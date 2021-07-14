Safety protocols fly out of the window

Blatant violation of COVID-19 protocol by crew members of State-operated buses and passengers is now a cause for concern.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all drivers and conductors of public transport vehicles must wear masks. Similarly, passengers should strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol while travelling in buses. In addition to them, buses must be sanitised frequently and passengers must beasked to apply hand sanitisers before being allowed to board buses.

Though most of the guidelines were duly followed in the first few days of resumption of bus services, most of the crew members and passengers seemed to have thrown caution to the wind by failing to wear face masks. While a section of passengers leaves their masks at home or keep them in their bags, others wore masks to cover their chin.

A visit to Central Bus Stand indicated that less than half the passengers and commuters adhered to COVID-19 safety protocol. Many could be seen without face masks and some wore them improperly.

As far as bus crew members were concerned, almost all of them had masks. But many of them failed to cover their mouth and nose. Similarly, most of the conductors did not seem to insist that the passengers wear masks before allowing them into the buses.

“Public transport is an important source of virus transmission. But many do not seem to bother to follow the safety protocol. Only one- third of the passengers preferred to follow the safety protocol. It will not serve the purpose even people like me dutifully follow the protocol when many others have thrown caution to the winds,” said M. Selvakumar, a passenger travelling from Dindigul to Tiruchi.

Though the government had made it clear that bus crew and passengers should follow the safety protocol, there was no mechanism to check the transgressions of passengers.

The same situation prevailed in city buses too. Though bus crew members were asked to limit passengers up to 50% of the capacity, the rule was flouted by many vehicles.

When contacted, a senior official of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Tiruchi told The Hindu that bus crew members had been strictly instructed to wear masks. While a bus crew member was booked for the violation, a few others were cautioned.

The official said bus crew members had been time and again warned that COVID-19 cases would surge again if the safety protocol was not followed properly.

Ticket-checking examiners had been asked to inspect whether the passengers were wearing masks properly, he added.