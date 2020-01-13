Safety council award for SSTP-BHEL

The Seamless Steel Tube Plant (SSTP) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has won the prestigious ‘Award of Honour’ of the National Safety Council, Tamil Nadu Chapter’s Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Awards 2018.

SSTP has been awarded based on its HSE performance on various factors such as HSE management system, risk assessment, safety measures for major accidental hazardous installation, safety committee, fire-fighting and emergency preparedness, contractor safety and training. The final selection was based on the field visit and interactions with officials and employees.

At the awards ceremony held in Chennai recently, K. Manoharan, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, presented the award to E. Thirumavalavan, Additional General Manager, HSE, BHEL Tiruchi, in the presence of T. Baskaran, General Manager, HSE, BHEL Corporate office, and Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter of National Safety Council, a BHEL press release said.