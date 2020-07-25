Safety apart, this mask smells good too

TIRUCHI

25 July 2020 20:47 IST

Tiruchi woman makes reusable masks with inserts made of vettiver

A city-based costume designer has sought to combine the benefits of vettiver (fragrant root of a grass) and the sustainability of cloth face masks to make reusable masks with inserts made of the root.

Tresa Lavanya who runs a boutique on Vayalur Road says to adapt to the changing times, she put a pin on her clothing business and begun making face masks. Initially, she made plain masks using cotton cloth. However, her mother suggested the usage of vettiver.

Ms. Lavanya, who pored over material on the grass and its properties, said, “There are many medicinal benefits - it is helpful in relieving fatigue, stress and considered a cooling agent too. Its oil is used in aromatherapy.” She decided to use vettiver as one of the three layers in the mask and cover them with pure cotton sourced from Erode or Karur. The vettiver is purchased in bulk from a vendor in Puducherry.

The mask is stitched along with the vettiver and cannot be separated. “Initially we planned on making a removable vettiver insert so that it can be replaced from time to time. However, we realised that the customer will then replace only the insert and not the mask, which is much more important,” she said.

A team of three - Ms. Lavanya, her mother and a friend - runs the unit from her home. Ms. Lavanya also takes the help of two tailors whenever necessary.

The initiative to make the masks, which began in March, has had a good response, Ms. Lavanya said. The masks are sold in four sizes - for children aged two to five, six to nine, adult men and adult women. The sizes, prints and fabric change accordingly.

The masks are sold at ₹65 each and can be used for up to 20 days. So far the team has completed around 50 orders and has also donated a few masks.