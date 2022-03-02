‘Safeguard paddy crop from rain’

NAGAPATTINAM

The district administration has advised farmers to take precautionary measures to safeguard their paddy crop from the rainfall predicted on March 4 and 5 by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

As per the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely during the two days. Outlets must be made in paddy fields that are ready for harvest and those in low-lying areas for draining out stagnating water, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.

Paddy in mature state must be harvested. The dried paddy bags must be stored in a protected place and sold to direct purchase centres without delay. Measures must be taken to safeguard livestock from the impact of the rain.