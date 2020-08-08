Safe environment ensured for childbirths: Health Minister

08 August 2020 20:57 IST

THANJAVUR

Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar has said that safe environment for child births was being ensured in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu despite the pandemic situation.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, Mr.Vijayabaskar said that 3,700 mothers had delivered their babies in the State at a time when the official machinery was focussed on the controlling the COVID 19 outbreak for the past four to five months.

Deliveries, be it normal or Caesarean, have taken place in a safe environment wherein a majority of the expectant mothers or the babies were not affected by the pandemic in any manner, he added.

Stating that the number of persons getting cured of the novel coronavirus was increasing day by day, the Minister said hitherto a total of 30,88,066 persons have undergone the COVID-19 swab and blood sample tests in Tamil Nadu. Out of this, 2,27,578 have been cured of the virus infection and returned home.

Calling upon the people to avoid self-medication if they suffer from fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19 virus infection, Mr.Vijayabaskar said the infection could be cured if identified at the early stage itself and urged the people to make use of the facilities available in the government hospitals for treating the novel coronavirus infection.

Earlier, the Health Minister inspected the Baby Friendly Ward at the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital and the construction of a new building to mark the centenary of the Government Eye Hospital in the same premises.

He also interacted with the doctors and para-medical staff involved in the COVID-19 virus infection curing exercise at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital during a review meeting chaired by him.

Agriculture Minister, R.Doraikkannu, Rajya Sabha MP, R.Vaithilingam, Collector, M.Govinda Rao and others accompanied the Health Minister during the inspection and at the review meeting.

Meanwhile, equipment required for treating COVID-19 virus-infected persons sponsored by Agaram Foundation were handed over to the TMC hospital by the representatives of the foundation in the presence of the Health Minister.