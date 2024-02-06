Safair karamcharis panel chief meets sanitation workers in Karaikal

February 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KARAIKAL

M. Venkatesan, Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, on Tuesday held discussions with officials and sanitation workers at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Administrative Complex at Madhagadi in Karaikal district.

Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and enquired them about availing benefits of various schemes. He discussed with the officials on salaries, holidays, medical camps and other allowances given to sanitation workers. He instructed the officials to ensure that all the workers were provided with adequate safety gear. Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan, Senior Superintendent of Police Manish and other senior officials were present.

