GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safair karamcharis panel chief meets sanitation workers in Karaikal

February 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan chairs a review meeting at Madhagadi in Karaikal district on Tuesday.

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan chairs a review meeting at Madhagadi in Karaikal district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

M. Venkatesan, Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, on Tuesday held discussions with officials and sanitation workers at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Administrative Complex at Madhagadi in Karaikal district.

Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and enquired them about availing benefits of various schemes. He discussed with the officials on salaries, holidays, medical camps and other allowances given to sanitation workers. He instructed the officials to ensure that all the workers were provided with adequate safety gear. Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan, Senior Superintendent of Police Manish and other senior officials were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Karaikal / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.