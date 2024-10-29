ADVERTISEMENT

Safai Karamcharis panel chief reviews implementation of schemes in Nagapattinam

Published - October 29, 2024 08:44 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

M. Venkatesan, Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), reviewed the rehabilitation schemes and welfare programmes for sanitation workers in Nagapattinam district on Tuesday.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including salary disbursement, health-related provisions, and family welfare fund deductions for sanitation workers. Addressing workers’ grievances, the session focused on the supply of equipment by contractors and the sanction of loans to workers at 20-30% interest subsidy. Additionally, the session reviewed the adherence to safety regulations, especially regarding the legal mandate to use mechanised equipment for sewage maintenance, except where unavoidable.

The commission reviewed if personal protective equipment (PPE), wages, provident fund, and insurance coverage were being provided to sanitation workers as per the law. Discussions highlighted the importance of ensuring that women sanitation workers report incidents of workplace harassment.

District Collector P. Akash was present.

Earlier, Mr. Venkatesan inspected sanitation workers’ living conditions in Marundukottai Street; distributed free dhotis and saris and free sewing machines and education scholarships through TAHDCO.

