S. V. Srinivasan elevated as Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi Complex

S.V.Srinivasan, 59, General Manager-in-Charge of the BHEL Tiruchi Complex, since July 01, 2021, has been elevated as Executive Director.

The BHEL Tiruchi Complex comprises the High Pressure Boiler Plant (Units I & II) and the Seamless Steel Tube Plant in Tiruchi, the Power Plant Piping Unit at Thirumayam, Piping Centre at Chennai and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal (Punjab).

Mr Srinivasan, who hails from Srirangam began his career in BHEL Tiruchi in 1984 as Engineer Trainee. He had served as Head of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) function of BHEL Tiruchi before heading the Outsourcing function for a period of two years until he took over as Head of the Power Plant Piping Unit at Thirumayam and Piping Centre at Chennai.

He was heading Power Sector NTPC Business Group at BHEL's Corporate Office in New Delhi before he took over as General Manager In-Charge of BHEL Tiruchi Complex.