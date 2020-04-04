Rush at meat, fish shops

TIRUCHI

An announcement from the district administration stating that meat and fish shops in the city would be shut on Sunday and Monday led to a rush at many meat shops on Saturday. The Collector said that the shops would be closed on Sunday to avoid rush and on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

People queued outside meat shops on Saturday afternoon, after the announcement was made, to buy chicken, mutton or fish to prepare non-vegetarian dishes on Sunday.

“When I heard about the announcement, I rushed to a chicken shop near my house. At least 50 people had crowded outside it. Had I come late, another 50 would have come,” M. Muthu, a shopper, said.

Taking advantage of the situation, butchers sold meat at markedly high prices. Chicken was sold at ₹ 200 while mutton was being sold at ₹ 800 - 1000 for a kg.

Some vendors rued that these uncertain times have wrecked havoc on their only day of business - Sunday. “Since fake news that coronavirus spreads through children began to spread, at least half of my customers stopped coming. On a good Sunday, I would sell to at least 100 customers. But these days, it’s a miracle if even 20 people come,” M. Faisal, a vendor said.

Crowds were sparse at the Puthur fish market as stocks of fish arrive in the morning and are usually sold out by noon.

“Fish arrives from Thanjavur and Nagapattinam by 4 a.m. What are we to do tomorrow? Our livelihood depends on it,” a vendor said.