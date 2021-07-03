Rural transwomen learn vermicomposting

TIRUCHI

03 July 2021 22:06 IST

Workshop was organised by SAFE Foundation for Transgenders

SAFE Foundation for Transgenders organised a workshop on vermicomposting, terrace gardening, among other skills, for transgenders from various parts of the district on Saturday.

The workshop would help them earn a living through natural methods, they said.

Eight transgender women, all from rural areas, attended the workshop where resource person Hari Krishnan, taught them how to make vermicompost, chemical-free insect repellent and soil mixture for terrace gardening made from natural ingredients.

“The use of fertilizers destroys the soil composition for a minimum of six years, and, to avoid that, natural ingredients such as cow dung, and curd are used.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Kajol of SAFE Foundation said the learnings from the workshop could be translated into practice without the need for large funds.

“Mr. Hari taught us how to utilise waste, vegetable peel, bananas among other freely available ingredients to make these products. We can either sell them or use them to farm organic crops which can be sold,” she said.

The initiative would also help transwomen get work, and would enable them to contribute to environmental conservation.

“We have a responsibility to protect and conserve the environment. Through these natural methods, we hope to give back to it,” she said.

“The natural fertilizers and compost would only take up to 15 days to make, and so, we can turn our lives around in a few months,” she added.

Kajol said the transwomen would need the support of the district administration in getting space to make the products.