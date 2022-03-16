Rural transpersons struggle for acceptance

Few policy-level solutions to the problems faced by the community

Few policy-level solutions to the problems faced by the community

Azhagi, 46, is one of the many workers who will be cleaning the waterbody at Sobhanapuram in Uppiliapuram block under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

As a transgender woman, Ms. Azhagi knows she is lucky to have a job as a daily wage earner, though she is a post-graduate. “I feel I have wasted my time pursuing M.Phil and M.Ed when society cannot look past my gender identity,” she told The Hindu.

Turned away by colleges and schools when she applied for teaching jobs, Ms. Azhagi, who underwent a sexual reassignment surgery in 2018, has spent most of her life doing odd jobs on farms at Sobhanapuram to pay her bills.

“Everyone talks about the dire condition of the transgender community, but they rarely discuss solutions,” she said. “Had the State government offered us reservation in employment, transpersons could have got better options in life than prostitution and begging,” Ms. Azhagi said. Despite the growing visibility of transpersons in public life, social acceptance at the grassroots remains a dream for many in the community, especially in rural Tamil Nadu.

At Ariyalur, Sathya, 26, was thrown out of her family home when she declared her sexual orientation. She shifted to Tiruchi, and has been making a precarious livelihood doing various jobs. “I was determined not to become a sex worker or beggar, so I decided to wash dishes at two restaurants in Puthur. I’m also working as a domestic help to build up my savings,” Ms. Sathya said.

The large-scale closures caused by the COVID-19 lockdown has rendered many transpersons homeless since 2020 .

“As it is, landlords are reluctant to let their houses to transpersons because we are seen as ‘abnormal’. When we lost our jobs during the first wave [of the pandemic], we were asked to either pay up the rents in advance, or vacate. I was living on just boiled ‘ keerai’ (spinach) for several weeks because I didn’t have any provisions at home when the lockdown was declared,” said Ms. Sathya.

Kajol, a Tiruchi-based transgender entrepreneur, also saw business at her beauty salon and juice stall suffer when the pandemic hit. “After a few weeks, I realised that I must try something new not just to survive but also to give other transpersons an opportunity to diversify,” she said.

During the lockdown, Ms. Kajol gathered a group of 10 transwomen and attended a training course at ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University) at Siruganur and later began an organic gardening self-help group. “We were lucky to get orders to set up terrace gardens in some of Tiruchi’s apartment buildings. Besides this, we also sell organic inputs like fish amino acid and ‘panchakavya’ from our stall in Poomalai Vaniga Valagam,” said Ms. Kajol.

Many transwomen that The Hindu spoke to alleged harassment by transport staff when they used the free bus ride facility for women. They said medical clinics also discriminated against transgender patients, by either not allowing them to sit in the same room as the others or by refusing them treatment. “This discrimination has been happening more during the lockdown,” said Grace Banu, a software engineer and transgender activist from Thoothukudi district, who recently put out an online appeal for rent and rations for transpersons in rural Tamil Nadu.

She cited the lack of political representation as a major drawback. “Of the 15 transgender candidates who contested in the recent urban local bodies elections in the State, only one person was victorious. If our community cannot make itself heard in our democracy, policy-level changes will be difficult to enforce,” Ms. Banu said.