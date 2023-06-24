HamberMenu
Rural talent innovation centre trainees secure placements

June 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven engineering graduates who underwent short-term employability skill development courses at Sri Sri Rural Talent Innovation Centre, Papanasam, in Thanjavur district have secured placements.

According to official sources, the engineering graduates/master of computer applications without academic arrears but lagging in employability and soft skills, hailing from rural pockets, were selected based on aptitude tests and personal interviews.

During the free Information Technology/Software training, where the curriculum covers a wide range of subjects including java, web development, English communication, life and interview skills, their technical and soft skills were enhanced and made them employable in various industries.

Out of the 39 students in the first two batches, who have completed their short-term course at SSRTIC, Papanasam (an Art of Living initiative), 11 have been selected for placement in different companies. The remaining were also expected to be absorbed in companies/industries which have evinced their interest to conduct campus selection at SSRTIC soon, sources added.

Certificates were issued to the trainees at a function held at Thiruvalanchuzhi near Kumbakonam on Friday. Mayiladuthurai MP, S. Ramalingam and Managing Director, City Union Bank, N. Kamakoti participated and wished the trainees success in their professional career.

