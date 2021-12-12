Rural mediation centre to come up at SASTRA School of Law

12 December 2021 20:10 IST

THANJAVUR

A mediation centre to create conflict-less society in and around the SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, will come up at the SASTRA School of Law, Thirumalaisamudhram near here, according to its Vice-Chancellor, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam.

Disclosing this at the valedictory function of the six-day executive training programme on ‘conflict assessment and management,’ organised by the SASTRA School of Law on Sunday, the Vice-Chancellor said the creation of rural mediation cell at Thirumalaisamudhram would endeavour to create a conflict-less society in and around the SASTRA School of Law. It would be scaled up later.

Delivering the valedictory address, the Madras High Court Judge, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy outlined the growing relevance of conflict avoidance and resolution through non-litigation mode and the need to engage professionals in negotiation, mediation and arbitration to address the present litigation burden.

Around 60 professionals and law students attended the training programme organised under the aegis of the TATA-Palkhivala Chair on Artificial Intelligence and Alternate Dispute Resolution, according to a release.