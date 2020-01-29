Rural mart inaugurated in Tiruvarur

A rural mart established by the Thaaiman Traditional Agri Related Producers Company, Tiruvarur, was inaugurated here on Wednesday. The venture of farmers producers company was facilitated by Consumer Research, Action, Training and Empowerment (CREATE) Trust, Thiruthuraipoondi, and supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

K. Kamal Kishore, Additional District Collector, Tiruvarur, declared open the mart.

P.Sivakumar, Joint Director, Agriculture, was present. The mart will market products of farmers producers company and self-help groups in the district.

Products such as value-added food grains including organic rice, pulses and millets, edible oils, solar dried vegetables, bamboo furniture, floor mat and coconut coir waste products, snacks and farm products such as vermicompost, panchakavya, amuthakaraisal, neem cake and neem oil, waste fish based amino acids and green manure would be sold.

NABARD will support the venture under its Rural Mart Scheme by providing the rent and salary of sales person besides taking care of administrative expenditure for two years until the unit attains sustainability. It has established 25 such marts in the State over the past three years at a total outlay of over ₹ 70 lakh. This is the first such mart in this district.

Patrick Jasper, District Development Manager, NABARD, Tiruvarur, G.Varadhrajan, Chairman, Thaaiman FPC and P. Duraisingam of CREATE Trust were present.