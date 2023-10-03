Rural job scheme workers not paid for eight weeks, says Jothimani

October 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KARUR

Karur MP S. Jothimani (Congress) on Tuesday said wages to MGNREGS workers had not been paid for the last eight weeks.

She told reporters in Karur that she had visited her constituency, spread across Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai and Dindigul districts and met several MNREGS workers. They told her they had not been paid wages for the last eight weeks. It had caused distress to them as many depended upon the wages paid to them under the scheme.

Ms. Jothimani said the workers were promptly paid during the Congress-led regime at the Centre. But the BJP government had brought down the allocation to the scheme. It had been reduced to about ₹60,000 crore for the current year, which was 18% less than the previous year. It had actually delayed the payment of wages to the workers.

She had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take needy steps to pay the wages to the workers on time. But the workers had not been paid their wages yet.