‘Rural hospitals ready with medical equipment’

PUDUKOTTAI

27 September 2020 19:43 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said medical equipment and other facilities were kept in a state of readiness in hospitals functioning in rural areas across the State.

Also, oxygen facility had been created in 30-bedded upgraded primary health centres in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Annavasal in the district, Mr. Vijayabaskar said Tamil Nadu was a surplus State in oxygen production. All government hospitals had been provided with oxygen facilities adequately. Excess oxygen was being supplied to other States.

Further, 2,000 mini-clinics in the State would soon become functional, with selection of doctors and nurses under way.

Appealing to the general public to remain cautious at a time when relaxations had been announced, Mr. Vijayabaskar said it was imperative for the public to wear mask while venturing out. Due to sustained measures by the State government, the number of COVID-infected cases had come down.