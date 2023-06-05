June 05, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

India’s future is deeply rooted to the survival and well-being of its villages, which is why more should be done to develop rural economies, said Sridhar Vembu, Chief Executive Officer, Zoho Corporation, while addressing a gathering of students at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC) in Tiruchi on Monday.

“We must revive the life and economy of our villages, so that technology and innovation will co-exist with agriculture. In my ideal village, farmers will also be techies,” said Mr. Vembu speaking on the topic ‘India and the need for Rural Economic Growth’, as part of the college’s ‘Learn with Leaders’ programme.

Mr. Vembu said that research and development (R&D), was crucial to the success of any venture. Explaining how a nail-cutter had taught him about metallurgy and skills required to produce this simple yet essential grooming tool, Mr. Vembu said, “We need to figure out the end-to-end use and expertise required to develop products. My vision for education in India is to make it more about practical projects that teach students to learn by doing.”

“If we do not invest in improving agriculture, education and health sectors now, we will suffer the consequences several decades down the line,” he said.

College CEO K. Chandrasekharan also spoke.

