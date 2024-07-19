ADVERTISEMENT

Rural development project launched

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A holistic rural development programme has been launched under Parivarthan, the corporate social responsibility initiative of HDFC Bank, at Kottapattipudur in Manapparai block in the district on Friday.

Under the initiative, nearly 5,750 acres of agricultural land will be restored through integrated soil and water conservation measures, thereby increasing their productivity. It would strive to increase irrigation efficiency, soil health management, and develop a self-sustainable knowledge management system. Apart from introducing solar street lights and four anganwadi centres would be strengthened under the programme.

The initiative, being implemented in association with ASSIST, a voluntary organisation, aims to benefit 1,400 families in 15 villages in three years, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / development

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US