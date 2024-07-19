GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rural development project launched

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A holistic rural development programme has been launched under Parivarthan, the corporate social responsibility initiative of HDFC Bank, at Kottapattipudur in Manapparai block in the district on Friday.

Under the initiative, nearly 5,750 acres of agricultural land will be restored through integrated soil and water conservation measures, thereby increasing their productivity. It would strive to increase irrigation efficiency, soil health management, and develop a self-sustainable knowledge management system. Apart from introducing solar street lights and four anganwadi centres would be strengthened under the programme.

The initiative, being implemented in association with ASSIST, a voluntary organisation, aims to benefit 1,400 families in 15 villages in three years, according to a press release.

