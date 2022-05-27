The ill-treated captive elephant was translocated from Madurai

The 20-year-old Rupali is the latest addition to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi.

The female captive elephant, which was in the possession of a private person in Madurai, was translocated on Friday. Forest Department officials rescued the elephant on an order issued recently by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden.

Rupali is the ninth captive elephant and the youngest among the herd at the centre, where Malachi, 37; Indhu, 38; Jayanthi, 25; Sandhya, 47; Gomathi, 69; Jameela, 64; Indra, 61; and Rohini, 26, are being taken care of by a team of mahouts and Forest Department officials.

Rupali was ill-treated and abused after it was brought from Bihar with a fake ownership certificate and a fake permit for transit to Madurai. A case of abuse was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The elephant was found to be under captivity in public habitation without any proper infrastructure and ambient atmosphere. The scientific management required for its proper care was also found missing.

Hence, the District Forest Officer, Madurai, who is also the Member-Convener of the District Level Captive Elephant Welfare Committee, requested higher Forest Department officials to order the rescue of Rupali. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Syed Muzammil Abbas recently issued an order to seize the elephant and transport it to the centre for further maintenance under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A Forest Department official here said the elephant was translocated in the early hours of Friday. A government veterinarian examined the elephant to determine whether it was fit for transport. A temporary mahout was arranged to accompany the animal which was given fruits and mineral mixture before departure from Madurai. All precautions were followed during the transport of the animal in a special vehicle and a veterinarian escorted it, the official said.

Rupali arrived at the centre around 7.15 a.m. and its behaviour was observed. The veterinarian examined the animal before it was made to alight. “Rupali was very normal, healthy and active upon reaching the centre. It was given a bath and fed with fruits. It easily mingled with other elephants. A mahout and a ‘cavadi’ have been assigned to Rupali,” the official further said. The veterinarian has prescribed a diet schedule for the elephant.