Runway resurfacing work over at Tiruchi airport

The Airports Authority of India has completed the runway resurfacing at the Tiruchi International Airport. The work was taken up after a gap of 10 years in July last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was carried out on the entire stretch of the existing runway which has a total length of 2,424 metres and a width of 60 metres.

The project was a three-layered work that was carried out conforming to the prescribed standards and specifications. As part of the resurfacing works, the first layer was done using Dense Bituminous Macadam while the second layer was done using Semi Dense Asphaltic Concrete. Dense Asphaltic Concrete which has more bituminous content was used for the top layer of the runway.

“The main runway resurfacing work has been completed in a year’s time with some miscellaneous works currently on,” P. Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi, told The Hindu on Thursday. Bitumen and graded metal besides cement were among the ingredients used for resurfacing of the existing runway, he said. The project was taken up at a cost of ₹18 crore.

The project was initially taken up during night hours and subsequently executed during day time. The works were carried out in such a way that there was no hindrance to movement of aircrafts at Tiruchi airport. “Works relating to elevation of runway light fixtures has also been completed”, Mr. Sree Krishna further said. As part of the project, the Airports Authority of India had also completed the works in the intersection between the 'Alpha' and 'Delta' taxiways and the main runway. The COVID-19 pandemic did impact the pace of the runway resurfacing works as supply of materials got hit due to closure of quarries for some time, Mr. Sree Krishna said and added that the target given for completion of the entire project was one year.

He said the construction of a new apron to accommodate 11 aircraft at a time along with 10 aero bridges and isolation bay works at Tiruchi airport have been completed. Nearly 65 % of the parallel taxiway works have also been completed. Mr. Sree Krishna said the Airports Authority of India had completed nearly 60 % of the construction works of the integrated passenger terminal building that was coming up near the existing terminal building at the Tiruchi airport.