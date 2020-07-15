Runway resurfacing work gets underway at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

15 July 2020 12:17 IST

The project has been awarded to a Mumbai-based private company for execution, and will cost around ₹30 crore

After a gap of 10 years, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked on the task of resurfacing the runway of the Tiruchi international airport. The project has been awarded to a Mumbai-based private company for execution of the work, which will cost around ₹30 crore.

The entire runway which runs to a length of over 8,000 feet would be resurfaced, conforming to the prescribed standards and specifications, General Manager Projects, AAI, Tiruchi, P. Sri Krishna, told The Hindu on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the lockdown, the work commenced recently, said Mr. Sri Krishna who is monitoring the project.

“A lot of parameters are involved in runway resurfacing which is a challenging task for the engineers, as it involves the safety of flights.” said Mr. Sri Krishna. The resurfacing would be done with a combination of bitumen and graded metal, he said.

With the trial patch-work having been completed successfully, the next work of laying the new surface would be taken up. However, this depended on the weather conditions and availability of the runway, said Mr. Sri Krishna. The resurfacing work would be taken up during late night hours. A NOTAM (notice to airmen) has been issued in connection with the runway resurfacing, he said.

Usually, the resurfacing is done after eight years, subject to runway conditions. The last runway resurfacing at the airport was done 10 years ago.

Apart from a few domestic services and evacuation flights from various overseas destinations bringing back Indians periodically, flight traffic to the airport has been relatively low during the lockdown.

The Tiruchi airport was next only to Chennai in Tamil Nadu in handling overseas flights and international passengers. The non-metro airport had been witnessing a steady rise in overseas flight movements with direct connectivity to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Dubai over the years.