Run special trains for Kandhuri and Sani Peyarchi, association urges railways

November 26, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association has appealed to the Southern Railway to operate special trains from Tambaram and Tirunelveli to Karaikal for the annual Kandhuri festival at Nagore and Sani Peyarchi at Thirunallar temple next month.

The association has also requested the railways to operate special trains from Tambaram and Nagercoil to Velankanni in connection with Christmas and New Year festivals.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, and the Principal Chief Operations Manager, Southern Railway, the association secretary M.M.A.A. Sithiq said the Nagore Andavar Dargah annual Kandhuri festival starts from December 14 and goes on till December 24.

A huge turnout of devotees from Chennai and other places were expected at Nagore during the Kandhuri festival. Further, the Sani Peyarchi puja at the famous Thirunallar temple will be held on December 20. A large number of devotees were expected to visit the a few days before the event and on December 20, Mr. Sithiq further said.

The association has appealed to the railways to operate special day train from Tambaram to Karaikal and between Karaikal and Tambaram via Nagore from December 13 to 24. The railways could introduce overnight special train from Tirunelveli to Karaikal via Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi during the above period.

The association said devotees in large numbers were expected to visit Velankanni during the Christmas and New Year festival season. Hence, an overnight special train could be operated between Nagercoil and Velankanni and from Tambaram to Velankanni from December 24 to January 2.