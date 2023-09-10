Run for awareness of organ donation in Tiruchi

September 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Kauvery Hospital, the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Zone and Young Indians jointly organised their eighth edition of ‘Kauvery Marathon’ on Sunday to create awareness of organ donation.

Divided into three categories, the run was held for a distance of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km, and it evoked an overwhelming response from the members of the public in Tiruchi. The event aims at inspiring change and encouraging more organ donors to sign up.

The 5 km and 10 km run, which commenced from the Students Road, was flagged off by KN. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, and N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, respectively. The 21-km run was flagged off by V. Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, from Vignesh Vidyalaya School. Cash prizes were distributed to the winners.

M. Anbazhagan, Tiruchi Mayor; R. Vaithinathan, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner; Manivannan Selvaraj, founder & executive director, Kauvery Hospital, and D. Senguttuvan, co-founder & executive director of the hospital were present.