Tiruchirapalli

Rumours of air crash keep officials on toes

TIRUCHI

Rumours of a flight crash in Pudukottai district and purported video clips of burning debris, shared widely on mobile messaging platforms, kept the district authorities, including Revenue, police, intelligence agencies and fire fighters, on their toes on Friday.

The rumours had it that a helicopter had crashed near Peyadikottai village in Avudaiyarkoil taluk in the morning. Scores of villagers in the vicinity thronged the “crash site” - a ‘kanmoi’ (a waterbody) at Mela Vasanthanur where some babul trees had caught fire.

The villagers, it was said, had heard a loud sound.

Photographs of a “damaged chopper” with the debris scattered all over the site were widely circulated in the social media.

Fire tenders from coastal Jagadapattinam village and Avudaiyarkoil were rushed to the spot. A Fire and Rescue Services Department official said an intense search was carried out not only at the spot but also in a radius of five to six km to check for any aircraft debris. However, nothing was found.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari put an end to the rumours stating that the information about a flight crash was false and warned of stern action against those spreading such false messages.

