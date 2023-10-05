RTI awareness week commences at TNSTC

October 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of a week-long Right To Information awareness campaign.

During the inaugural of the RTI week events, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division Managing Director, R. Mohan unveiled the billboard displaying various aspects and advantages of the RTI Act at the Corporation’s headquarters on Thursday.

Similar boards have also been displayed at the bus stands and depots in Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Karur, Karaikudi and Pudukottai Zones.

It had also been planned to conduct an RTI awareness marathon on October 8 and an awareness camp on October 9 at the Corporation’s headquarters premises at Kumbakonam, according to an official release.