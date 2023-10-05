HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RTI awareness week commences at TNSTC

October 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of a week-long Right To Information awareness campaign.

During the inaugural of the RTI week events, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division Managing Director, R. Mohan unveiled the billboard displaying various aspects and advantages of the RTI Act at the Corporation’s headquarters on Thursday.

Similar boards have also been displayed at the bus stands and depots in Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Karur, Karaikudi and Pudukottai Zones.

It had also been planned to conduct an RTI awareness marathon on October 8 and an awareness camp on October 9 at the Corporation’s headquarters premises at Kumbakonam, according to an official release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.