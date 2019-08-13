Tiruchirapalli

RTI awareness camp

An awareness camp on the Right To Information Act will be held in Kumbakonam on August 15.

The participants will be briefed about various aspects of the Act and rights of consumers by retired officials, lawyers and social activists at the camp jointly organised by RTI Activists Team, Thanjavur District, Kumbakonam Consumer Welfare Association and Thanjavur District Rural Consumer Protection Council at Balaji Mahal, Kumbakonam, from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m, according to a press release.

