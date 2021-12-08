RT-PCR test mandatory to attend convocation

08 December 2021 19:58 IST

THANJAVUR

The Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology (a Deemed to be University) at Vallam here has made RT-PCR test mandatory to attend the 29th convocation on December 10.

The university has specified in the convocation invitation that the attendees should bring their RT-PCR negative test certificate taken within 48 preceding hours from the time of start.

The convocation will be presided by the Chancellor K. Veeramani and attended by the Higher Education Minister K.Ponmudi as chief guest, who will be delivering the convocation address.