ADVERTISEMENT

RSS workers take out route march in Karur, Ariyalur

April 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members carried out route marches in Karur and Ariyalur on Sunday.

About 170 members participated in the route march held in Karur. Led by Rathinagiri, town secretary of the RSS, the march went around important streets from Thirukampuliyur roundabout.

About 150 members took part in the route march in Ariyalur. Led by Baskar, district joint secretary of the RSS, the march that began at Ottumai Thidal went around important streets and culminated at Anna Thidala. The police said the march was peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US