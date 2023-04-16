RSS workers take out route march in Karur, Ariyalur

April 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KARUR

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members carried out route marches in Karur and Ariyalur on Sunday.

About 170 members participated in the route march held in Karur. Led by Rathinagiri, town secretary of the RSS, the march went around important streets from Thirukampuliyur roundabout.

About 150 members took part in the route march in Ariyalur. Led by Baskar, district joint secretary of the RSS, the march that began at Ottumai Thidal went around important streets and culminated at Anna Thidala. The police said the march was peaceful.