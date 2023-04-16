RSS route marches pass off peacefully in Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam

April 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Route marches taken out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members passed off peacefully at different places in Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.

The marches in Pudukottai district were taken out at Gandarvakottai and Karambakudi towns in the evening for a distance of nearly three kilometres each at both places.

In Thanjavur district, the marches were taken out at Kumbakonam and Pattukottai towns, while in Nagapattinam district it was organised in Vedaranyam. Police sources said the route marches passed off peacefully in the three districts. The route marches were followed by public meetings that were organised at the respective places by the organisation.