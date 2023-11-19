ADVERTISEMENT

RSS route march in Pudukottai district peaceful amid tight security

November 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The RSS took out route march to spread “patriotism among people” at Tirumayam and Manamelmudi

The Hindu Bureau

The route march taken out at Tirumayam and Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district on Sunday by the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “to spread patriotism among people” passed off peacefully amid tight security. 

At Tirumayam, it started from Anna Seerani Arangam and passed through Thagarakottagai Bazaar, Sathyamurthy Memorial, Sivan temple and Perumal temple and culminated at the spot from where it started after traversing about 2.5 km. About 180 RSS cadre participated in the route march which was led by the organisation’s Pudukottai district secretary Chandrasekaran. The route march was followed by a public meeting in which RSS cadre, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad members and the Hindu Munnani workers participated.

The route march in Manamelkudi town was taken out from the Vadakkur Amman temple to a distance of around 3 km. It was led by the organisation’s district joint secretary Ganapathy Raja. The route march was followed by a public meeting in the town. 

Police personnel were deployed in good numbers along the routes and at the venues of the public meetings.

