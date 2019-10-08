RSS postpones meeting as police suggest alternative venue

TIRUCHI

A rally followed by a public meeting that was to be organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Illupur in Pudukottai district on Tuesday was postponed after the police rejected the venue and accorded permission to an alternative spot close-by.

The rally and public meeting was planned by the RSS in connection with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi as well as to observe the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the 80th year celebrations of the organisation’s commencement in Tamil Nadu. As per the plan, the rally was to start from Pidari Amman Koil street and culminate at Chinna Kadai veethi where a meeting was to be held thereafter. The organisation had approached the police seeking permission for the meeting venue.

However, the police raised objection to the meeting venue on the grounds that it was a narrow lane which would hinder public movement. Besides there were members of minority community staying in that veethi, said the sources.

Instead, the police suggested to the organisers an alternative meeting venue at Theradi Veedhi – a few metres away from Chinna Kadai veethi - since it was a bigger area. About 500 RSS members were to take part in the rally and public meeting.

Police sources said the organisation members were not in favour of the alternative place as suggested by the law enforcers and postponed the meeting. The sources said made it clear that the police had given permission for the rally as well as to the alternative venue.

A senior RSS member said they had asked permission for holding the meeting at Chinna Kadai veethi which the police refused and instead suggested an alternative place. The member, however, said the meeting was proposed to be organised on October 20.