RSS organises route marches and public meetings in Tiruchi, neighbouring districts

November 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tight security was in place as members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out route marches and organised public meetings in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Sunday.

According to police, the route march started around 4 p.m. at Nachiyarkoil in Woraiyur police station limits in Tiruchi city and proceeded through Main Guard Gate, Chathiram Bus Stand, Karur bypass and culminated at Annamalai Nagar at 5 p.m., in which 350 RSS members participated. Later, a public meeting was held in which nearly 400 persons participated.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority wing national secretary Syed Ibrahim alias Vellore Ibrahim and seven others were arrested as a preventive measure by Tiruchi city police near the BJP office. They attempted to participate in the route march without any prior intimation to the police from the organisers, said the police. The arrested persons were kept in a private hall and released after a few hours.

Similar programmes were conducted at Thuraiyur.

In Nagapattinam, RSS took out a march from Nagapattinam railway junction to the bus stand. Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh supervised the security arrangements. Later, a public meeting was held at Avuri Thidal.

In Tiruvarur district, the route march was held in Mannargudi town, through Government Hospital and Theradi, followed by a public meeting.

The route march in Thanjavur started near Kamatchi Amman temple at Mela Veedhi and ended at the Panagal building near the old bus stand. A similar march was conducted at Peravurani in the district.

In Mayiladuthurai, the route march went through the town, starting and ending at Chinna Kadai Street, in which 150 persons participated, the police sources said.

