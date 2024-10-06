GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS members take out route marches in Tiruchi and other delta districts

Published - October 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh taking out a route march in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh taking out a route march in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

Several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members took out route marches in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Sunday ahead of the Vijayadasami celebrations. 

The route marches went off smoothly with police keeping a vigil at every location where it was taken out. The route marches were followed by public meetings.

The route march in Tiruchi was taken out from Ariyamangalam and culminated at a site near the onion mandi along the Chennai Bypass service road where a public meeting was held. A similar route march was taken out in Manapparai.

Route marches were taken out by the RSS members in Perambalur, Thirumanur in Ariyalur district, Viralimalai, and Mimisal in Pudukottai district and in Pasuthipalayam police station limits in Karur district.

The route marches in Thanjavur district were taken out in Nachiyarkoil and Sethubavachatram, Kottur in Tiruvarur district, Sikkal in Nagapattinam district and Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.