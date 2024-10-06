RSS members take out route marches in Tiruchi and other delta districts

Several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members took out route marches in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Sunday ahead of the Vijayadasami celebrations.

The route marches went off smoothly with police keeping a vigil at every location where it was taken out. The route marches were followed by public meetings.

The route march in Tiruchi was taken out from Ariyamangalam and culminated at a site near the onion mandi along the Chennai Bypass service road where a public meeting was held. A similar route march was taken out in Manapparai.

Route marches were taken out by the RSS members in Perambalur, Thirumanur in Ariyalur district, Viralimalai, and Mimisal in Pudukottai district and in Pasuthipalayam police station limits in Karur district.

The route marches in Thanjavur district were taken out in Nachiyarkoil and Sethubavachatram, Kottur in Tiruvarur district, Sikkal in Nagapattinam district and Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district.