RSS members take out route march in Tiruchi 

April 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

RSS members taking out a route march in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. Gnanavel Murugan

Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday carried out a route march and performed yoga in Tiruchi.

The route march started near the MGR statue at Marakkadai passed through Ibrahim Park, Kamarajar Arch, Main guard gate, Chatram bus stand and ended at E. R. Higher Secondary School.

More than 500 RSS pracharak went on a procession carrying the portraits of their leaders K.B. Hedgewar and M.S. Golwarkar. At the school ground, they performed traditional martial arts and yogas.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed throughout the stretch.

The route march was carried out following the Supreme Court order on April 11, which dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against the Madras High Court order allowing RSS marches in the State.

