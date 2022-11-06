RSS march in Perambalur passes off peacefully under heavy police security

The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR
November 06, 2022 20:30 IST

RSS members take out a march in Perambalur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Amid heavy police security arrangements, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out a march in Perambalur town on Sunday in connection with the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The march passed off peacefully. 

Clad in the organisation’s uniform, the RSS members, including a group of minor boys, assembled near the Palakkarai roundabout in the evening from where the march commenced at 4 pm. The march passed through main thoroughfare including Sangupettai in the town with police personnel armed with lathis and shield lined up on either sides along the route of march for a distance of about three kilometres. They were led by the RSS district treasurer B. Karthik Kesavan.  

The march that culminated at Vanoli Thidal in about 40 minutes was followed by a public meeting. A few speakers highlighted the origin of the RSS and the reasons for its formation in protecting Hindu dharma and the Hindu religion. The meeting lasted about an hour after which the participants dispersed. 

Perambalur town was brought under heavy security on Sunday in view of the RSS march. A detailed security scheme was devised by the police exclusively for the event. Around 900 police personnel were mobilised and deployed in this connection, Superintendent of Police S.Mani said. Manpower strength was augmented with some personnel from Tiruchi and Ariyalur. 

Anti-riot control vehicles were stationed at vantage points in the town as part of the detailed security arrangements. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Santhosh Kumar monitored the overall security arrangements in Perambalur. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range Saravana Sundar, and Superintendents of Police of Perambalur, Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts were present during the march and at the public meeting. 

