Rs.1.49 crore allotted for distribution of chemical fertilizers under kuruvai package

About 6,000 farmers in Tiruchi district are expected to get chemical fertilizers at full subsidy under the kuruvai package announced by the State government.

The State government has allotted Rs.1.49 crore to provide chemical fertilizers to cover an area of about 5,700 acres in Tiruchi district under the package this year, Agriculture Department officials said at the monthly farmers’ grievances day meeting held here on Friday.

Beneficiaries would be given a bag each of urea and DAP and half bag of potash for an acre under the package. Kuruvai paddy is expected to be raised on about 6,000 hectares in the district this year and a major extent of this will be in the canal irrigated and filter point areas in Lalgudi block.

According to a note presented by the Joint Director of Agriculture at the meeting, kuruvai paddy has been raised on about 362 hectares so far.

Speaking at the meeting, some of farmers called upon the government to permit the deployment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) beneficiaries for agriculture work. Veteran farmers’ leader, K.P.Gandhipithan expressed concern over the shrinkage of the bunds of Cauvery river and irrigation canals and recalled that jeeps of the Public Works Department (now Water Resources Department) used to ply on the bunds a few decades ago. Steps should be taken to strengthen the bunds, he said and urged the government to allow MGNREGS to be deployed for agriculture operations. P.Viswanathan, president, Tamil Nadu Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, too pressed the demand and urged the district officials to distribute the kuruvai package at the earliest.

P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivsayigal Sangam, called upon the government to waive the short term agricultural loans sanctioned in 2016 which were converted into medium-term loans. Although the government had waived crop loans sanctioned to small and marginal farmers due to drought like conditions that year, some officials in cooperative societies had converted the short term loans into medium term loans without the consent of the farmers concerned, he alleged and urged the government to write off such medium term loans too.

Referring to the re-opening of sand mining reaches on Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, N.Veersekaran, state secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, urged the authorities to enforce no-mining zones for a five kilometre radius on the rivers around the Mukkombu and Kallanai regulators.

R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, urged the district administration to check the pollution caused to the Uyyakondan river due to the discharge of sewage in Tiruchi Corporation limits.

Earlier, members of various farmers organisations staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office condemning the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision to take up for discussion Karnataka’s proposal to build a reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.