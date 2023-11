November 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rasika Ranjana Sabha will be conducting a Tamil drama festival in the city from December 1 to 13. According to an official statement, the plays will be held at the FGN Hall on the Sabha’s West Boulevard premises and will include Pillayar Pidikka starring ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy, presented by Stage Creations; Lakshmi Kalyana Vaibhogame by Tom Mediaas; and Naadha Naatiya Nataka Sangamam’s Thazhal Veeram, among others. All shows are free to the public, and will begin at 6.30 p.m.