R.R. Sabha theatre festival begins on December 14

Tiruchi Rasika Ranjana Sabha will host its annual drama festival from December 14 to 23. The festival, which seeks to exhibit plays in the Margazhi season every year, will stage 10 plays from Chennai-based troupes.

The reason behind the move is R.R. Sabha’s difficulty in booking artistes during the music season in Chennai in December, says sabha secretary N. Sekar. “All musicians, supporting artistes and even juniors will be busy with performances in Chennai. R.R. Sabha has always been a strong supporter of theatre, and so, we decided to hold a theatre festival at the time.”

The festival, which began in 2012, has become a popular event, with a total of 10 plays being staged this year on various themes and genres.

“In 1981, Komal Swaminathan staged a show on the struggle of people living in villages, their lack of access to facilities such as water and their daily lives. Now, his daughter with her theatre troupe is staging it,” he points out.

Crazy Mohan script

A script written by Crazy Mohan is being staged in his memory. “There are social awareness, comedy and tragedy plays,” he added.

R.R. Sabha’s in-house troupe will also be showcasing their play. The programme will begin at 6.30 p.m. every day.