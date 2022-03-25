RPF women constables join train escort teams

Teams deployed in 30 night trains daily to check offences and attend to exigencies

Women constables of the Railway Protection Force are now part of the train escort teams deployed on board overnight express trains to attend to exigencies faced by passengers and to prevent offences.

The system has been put in place in a full-fledged manner in Tiruchi division, as directed by the Railway Board. Escort teams deployed on board express trains either originating in Tiruchi division or passing through its limits have men and women RPF personnel equipped with arms and ammunition to discharge their duties.

The RPF of Tiruchi division has 14 escort teams to cover the mainline and chord line sections. Six escort teams have been deployed in the Thanjavur - Villupuram mainline section covering Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore and Panruti stations enroute.

The teams provide escort on board express trains operating in both directions. While two teams each are based at Villupuram Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction, one team each is based at Thanjavur Junction and Tiruvarur Junction, a senior RPF official said.

For Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur, three teams are based at Tiruchi and five at Villupuram. Every escort team is headed by a subordinate officer in the rank of an Assistant Sub Inspector or Sub Inspector and four constables, including two women.

The newly-inducted women constables have been deployed in the escort teams. The escort teams will keep a beat book, FIR and passenger feedback forms and albums containing details of habitual criminals.

Women constables would attend to problems faced by women passengers, like nuisance caused by co-passenger. They will also offer any other assistance. Women passengers would feel more comfortable in conveying their problems to women constables, the official said.

Escort teams are being deployed in 30 trains originating in Tiruchi division and passing through its jurisdiction. The teams are deployed in trains such as Thanjavur- Chennai Uzhavan Express, Tiruchi - Chennai Rockfort Express, Karaikal - Ernakulam Express and Karaikal - Chennai Express. Problems conveyed by passengers through ‘Rail Madad’ would be conveyed to the escort team concerned from the divisional control room to attend to them swiftly, the officer said. “We have reasonably kept crimes such as thefts under control,” said another RPF official.