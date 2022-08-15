RPF women constables display skills on I-Day in Tiruchi

Rajaram R 5999 TIRUCHI
August 15, 2022 17:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A ceremonial parade by different contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and an arms drill by a team of commando-trained RPF women constables marked the Independence Day celebrations by the Tiruchi Railway Division at the railway ground in Kallukuzhi here on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal hoisted the national flag and took the salute. He also addressed the railway staff, officers and RPF personnel. 

He honoured five RPF personnel for their good performance. The celebration was also marked by a performance of the RPF Detective Dog Squad and cultural programmes. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Tiruchi Division S. Ramakrishnan and senior officials attended the event, a press release said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Rock railway workshop

 Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram hoisted the national flag and took the salute at a parade of four platoons consisting of RPF personnel, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Bharat Scouts and Guides and trainees of the Workshop Training Centre. 

In his speech, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram highlighted the noteworthy achievements of various wings of the workshop during 2021-22 and until July 31 in the current fiscal. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Excellence awards were distributed to 75 staff, supervisors and officers in recognition of the outstanding initiatives taken by them in productivity, reliability, safety and staff welfare.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Twenty-two group awards for 128 staff were also distributed for their excellent contribution and performance in various activities in the workshop. The celebration culminated in a mass tree plantation of 1,000 bheema bamboo saplings in the newly created Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Udhyan, a press release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app