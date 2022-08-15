RPF women constables display skills on I-Day in Tiruchi

A ceremonial parade by different contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and an arms drill by a team of commando-trained RPF women constables marked the Independence Day celebrations by the Tiruchi Railway Division at the railway ground in Kallukuzhi here on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal hoisted the national flag and took the salute. He also addressed the railway staff, officers and RPF personnel.

He honoured five RPF personnel for their good performance. The celebration was also marked by a performance of the RPF Detective Dog Squad and cultural programmes. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Tiruchi Division S. Ramakrishnan and senior officials attended the event, a press release said.

Golden Rock railway workshop

Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram hoisted the national flag and took the salute at a parade of four platoons consisting of RPF personnel, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Bharat Scouts and Guides and trainees of the Workshop Training Centre.

In his speech, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram highlighted the noteworthy achievements of various wings of the workshop during 2021-22 and until July 31 in the current fiscal. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Excellence awards were distributed to 75 staff, supervisors and officers in recognition of the outstanding initiatives taken by them in productivity, reliability, safety and staff welfare.

Twenty-two group awards for 128 staff were also distributed for their excellent contribution and performance in various activities in the workshop. The celebration culminated in a mass tree plantation of 1,000 bheema bamboo saplings in the newly created Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Udhyan, a press release said.